Cops Advising Citizens Not To Fall For Fool’s Gold Scam That’s Making The Rounds In NCW

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a well-documented scam that's reportedly been making the rounds within its jurisdiction.

The ruse involves people using a hard-luck story to pressure good Samaritans into purchasing what the scammer insists is valuable jewelry made from precious commodities in exchange for cash.

Investigators say the tricksters often use tales such as being stranded without gas and needing to get their family home or having just been robbed of their last few dollars and being in a similar circumstance in desperate need of food, fuel or lodging.

Get our free mobile app

After spinning the false web, the swindlers then attempt to lure people in by offering them a belonging directly from their person, like a bracelet, necklace, ring or watch with claims that it's made from real gold and/or contains other valuable materials such as precious gemstones or diamonds.

Police say scammers will try and trade the item for money claiming that what the victim is receiving in exchange is worth far more than what they are giving.

Detectives add that the fraudsters will also often attach backstories about the item being a treasured heirloom or having great sentimental value in order to tug at the unwitting Samaritan's heart strings and gain their sympathy.

Authorities say the jewelry is fake and the scammer has likely already successfully executed the ruse on many others in the past.

They advise anyone who is approached by an individual with a tale of hardship who attempts to trade such an item for money to avoid making the transaction and leave immediately without speaking to the scammer.

In addition, law enforcement is asking anyone who encounters such a person to take note of their physical description and any vehicle they might be driving, along with a license plate number if possible, and contact law enforcement with the information right away.