Squirrels in Washington are familiar wildlife and considered a nuisance by many, but they play a role in backyard ecosystems.

Species like Eastern gray, Douglas, and Western gray squirrels have distinct behaviors, from bold urban foraging to cautious woodland living.

Their digging supports seed dispersal and soil health. Highly adaptable and intelligent, squirrels influence plants, birds, and predators, making them an integral, often overlooked part of residential environments.

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Are squirrels an urban villain?

Squirrels frequently cause power outages and equipment damage by chewing on power lines and causing short circuits in transformers

Squirrels are a leading cause of localized power outages in the Wenatchee area, according to Chelan Public Utility District (PUD), sometimes damaging equipment and starting small fires that threaten property.

These incidents often increase as rodents prepare for winter, leading to localized outages, impacting hundreds of customers

The Chelan County PUD advises property owners to report dangerous nests observed near power lines and suggests avoiding feeding wildlife

The North Shore of Lake Chelan is a habitat for the Western gray squirrel, which is listed as endangered in Washington due to habitat loss and conflicts with infrastructure.

I fall more into the backyard villain camp. Squirrels have been frequent visitors to our neighborhood, using a network of fences like an interstate highway system. Our labradoodle loves to chase the "chipies" we call squirrels, that like to torment her, and they have been destructive to the planted pots on our deck.

We are hoping a series of fir trees we had removed along our backyard fence this spring will reduce the numbers of wiley squirrels, despite whatever benefit they may add.