A Bridgeport teenager has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of an East Wenatchee man last fall.

Guilty Plea Entered in Superior Court

READ MORE: Police Identify Man Found Murdered Near Orondo

Seventeen-year-old Juan Valdovinos-Vazquez entered the plea Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court, admitting to the November 12 killing of 68-year-old Adnan AbouAmmo.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened along U.S. 97 near Orondo. Authorities arrested Valdovinos-Vazquez a day after the shooting in Bridgeport.

Victim Remembered as Community Leader

AbouAmmo was a well-known figure in the Wenatchee area, serving as executive director of TranCare, a nonprofit that provides transportation to low-income patients. He also owned a gold and silver shop in Wenatchee and previously led what is now the Wenatchee Football Academy.

In addition to the murder charge, Valdovinos-Vazquez also pleaded guilty to first-degree theft tied to an unrelated vehicle break-in in Bridgeport. Investigators say about $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen in that case.

Other Charges Dropped in Agreement

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped additional charges including first-degree murder, assault, robbery, and theft related to the homicide case.

Valdovinos-Vazquez faces a potential sentence of up to 16 years in prison, along with three years of community custody after release. Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.