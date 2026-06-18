Bridgeport Teen Pleads Guilty in East Wenatchee Man’s Killing

Bridgeport Teen Pleads Guilty in East Wenatchee Man’s Killing

Photo Credit | Unsplash

A Bridgeport teenager has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of an East Wenatchee man last fall.

Guilty Plea Entered in Superior Court

READ MORE: Police Identify Man Found Murdered Near Orondo

Seventeen-year-old Juan Valdovinos-Vazquez entered the plea Thursday in Douglas County Superior Court, admitting to the November 12 killing of 68-year-old Adnan AbouAmmo.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened along U.S. 97 near Orondo. Authorities arrested Valdovinos-Vazquez a day after the shooting in Bridgeport.

Victim Remembered as Community Leader

AbouAmmo was a well-known figure in the Wenatchee area, serving as executive director of TranCare, a nonprofit that provides transportation to low-income patients. He also owned a gold and silver shop in Wenatchee and previously led what is now the Wenatchee Football Academy.

In addition to the murder charge, Valdovinos-Vazquez also pleaded guilty to first-degree theft tied to an unrelated vehicle break-in in Bridgeport. Investigators say about $30,000 worth of jewelry was stolen in that case.

Other Charges Dropped in Agreement

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped additional charges including first-degree murder, assault, robbery, and theft related to the homicide case.

Valdovinos-Vazquez faces a potential sentence of up to 16 years in prison, along with three years of community custody after release. Sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

Celebrities Who Were Murdered

It's shocking to hear when one of your fave actors, musicians or models is murdered. In fact, many of them still haunt us to this day. Below, discover 25 who were killed.

Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda

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