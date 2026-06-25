Cashmere's biggest celebration of the summer is Founders' Day this Saturday

Cashmere, WA, celebrated its 75th year in 1979. That Diamond Jubilee celebration has evolved into what is now celebrated as Founders’ Day, with a daylong celebration for the whole family.

On Saturday, Cottage Avenue is at the center of the celebration with a parade, food vendors, live entertainment, and arts and crafts booths. The Riverside Park area is filled with children's games and activities, and the volunteer fire department will be cooling the kids off with a fire hose.

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Schedule of Events at various venues

9:30am Soccer Tournament at Vale Field

10:00am Car Show, Vendor Fair & Brassbound Bazaar opening

2:30pm Car Show Awards

3:30pm Ping Pong Ball Drop

4:30pm Grand Parade

5:00pm Music, Food & Beer Garden opens

9:00pm Laser Light show at City Hall

Visit the Cashmere Founder's Day facebook page for more details