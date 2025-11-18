Bridgeport Teen Accused Of Murdering East Wenatchee Man To Be Tried As Adult

A teenage boy who's been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of an East Wenatchee man will be tried as an adult.

The Douglas County Prosecutor's Office filed the charge, along with another for first-degree assault, against 16-year-old Juan Valdovinos-Vazquez in Douglas County Superior Court on Monday.

Valdovinos-Vazquez is accused of shooting 68-year-old Adnan AbouAmmo to death sometime during the late morning hours of Nov. 12.

AbouAmmo's body was found inside his vehicle with several gunshot wounds alongside U.S. Highway 97 about seven miles south of the Beebe Bridge at just after noon that same day.

Court documents indicate investigators later discovered that AbouAmmo and Valdovinos-Vazquez had exchanged numerous phone calls and text messages in the days and hours leading up to the shooting.

AbouAmmo owned a precious metals business in the Wenatchee Valley, and detectives believe that he may have been scheduling a private transaction with Valdovinos-Vazquez prior to being killed when the rendezvous occurred.

Police apprehended Valdovinos-Vazquez in the 1400 block of Columbia Avenue in Bridgeport the following morning. After which, he was jailed and ordered held on $500,000 bail.

Both of the charges against Valdovinos-Vazquez include deadly weapons enhancements that could be cause for additional time if prison, should he eventually be convicted.

Calls to the Douglas County Prosecutor's Office for comment were not immediately returned to KPQ on Tuesday.