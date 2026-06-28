A fast moving wildfire is forcing immediate evacuation orders in Winthrop.

Evacuation Orders Issued

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Okanogan County Emergency Management issued Level 3 “Leave Now” evacuation orders for Hamilton Ranch Road, Black Bird Road, High Ridge Road and Hamilton Ranch Loop Road, East of West Chewuch Road to East Chewuch Road, South of Sunset Blvd, and Bluff Street, Corral Street, and Bridge Street in Winthrop.

Level 2 “Be Ready” evacuation notices are in place for the rest of Winthrop and the surrounding area.

Officials ask anyone needing to evacuate to do so towards Twisp.

Timeline of Events

The fire started at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and high winds fanned the flames, triggering rapid growth. Officials issued Level 3 evacuation notices at 9:40 a.m., and placed the rest of the town on Level 2 notices around 10 a.m.

Additional Level 3 orders were issued around 11:30 a.m.

Conditions of the Fire

The fire is approximately 50 acres and burning in dry grass and sage brush.

There have been no structures damaged or injuries reported. The cause of the fire is has yet to be determined.