Celebrations of America's 250th birthday are getting underway, and a free, family-friendly event is set for Saturday, June 27th, in Rock Island, WA.

The Rock Island Rockfest is sponsored by Real Homes, a Wenatchee-based home builder, as a gift to the community.

Featuring LIVE music, food and craft vendor booths, a wine and beer garden, and a fireworks display at Rock Island Golf Course.

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Rock Fest opens at 1pm, with the fireworks display goes off around 10pm

Veteran event producer Robert Sandidge with RLS Productions has scheduled live music performances from Bon Jovi tribute band Non Jovi from Seattle, plus three northwest favorites: Chris Ward, The Fred Bauer Band and Too Slim and the Traildraggers

The Rock Fest entertainment will include performances by Fabulous Feet Dance Studio, the Wenatchee Youth Circus and HydroFlying Show

Event Parking

Organizers are emphasizing that no public parking is available at the event. Free LINK shuttle transportation will be provided to and from the festival site. Guests can be dropped off at the main entrance, but LINK shuttles will operate continuously from 1:00 PM to approximately 11:15 PM

See a map for parking and LINK shuttle information

For more information on Real Homes Rock Fest, visit the official website

A reminder that personal fireworks cannot be legally discharged in most of North Central Washington, with one exception: the City of Rock Island. Residents and visitors are encouraged to attend any of the professional fireworks displays in the area.