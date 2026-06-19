NewsRadio 560KPQ wishes America a happy 250th anniversary. While you are kicking off the celebration of our nation's founding, KPQ will air several holiday specials on Friday, July 3rd

Friday, July 3rd from 12pm to 2pm: "America Northwest"

The show is a celebration of America's 250th birthday and focuses on the Pacific Northwest's influence on the nation's history and culture. The program focuses on everything from our region's booming agriculture industry, wine, and microbrews to Northwest flavors in American cuisine, America's pastime through the lens of the Seattle Mariners, and a look at the region's military bases and their role in national defense. The two-hour program is hosted by Scott Carty, with contributions from the KNWN news in Seattle.

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Pool, Getty Images Pool, Getty Images

Friday, July 3rd at 6am: "The Hero Next Door"

ABC News Anchor Martha Raddatz and Correspondent Steven Portnoy share stories of courage and heroism from the 9/11 generation of American military veterans and the country’s brave servicemen and women.

Friday, July 3rd from 7am to 9am: "Cherished America"