The Railroad Fire near Beverly in Grant County, WA, has increased to 8,380 acres in size as of Sunday, July 26, but crews report good progress with 35% containment on the blaze. The fire started late Wednesday evening, July 22nd, and was moving east along Saddle Mountain and Lower Crab Creek.

Incident Commander Leonard Johnson with the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team in charge of the fire says the fire zone had significant winds throughout Saturday but remained within containment lines with no growth. Crews patrolled and mopped up hot spots overnight and strengthened lines on the edge of the fire. On Sunday, crews will continue mop-up and look for isolated areas with smoldering hot spots.

Railroad Fire in Grant County Southeast WA Interagency Incident Management Team Railroad Fire in Grant County Southeast WA Interagency Incident Management Team

Johnson says cooler temperatures and increased humidity with lighter winds on Sunday will assist the firefighters as they continue mopping up and strengthening the containment lines. Residents can expect to see some smoke within the area of the fire. Crews are addressing hot spots that produce smoke as interior fuels burn. Large columns of smoke outside of the fire zone should be reported to 911.

A total of 232 personnel are working the fire with 4 crews, 2 dozers, 46 engines, and 11 tenders. Some resources will be reassigned to new or other fires across the region today.

While firefighters have made good progress, seven single residences were destroyed, and there have been no injuries. The cause remains under investigation