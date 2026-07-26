The Kaiser Canyon Fire grew approximately 10,000 acres on Saturday in Red Flag conditions and strong winds, causing the fire to move northward and prompting new Level 3 (GET OUT) evacuations along the Highway 21 corridor from S. Empire Creek to South Nanamkin Creek Road. Despite the high winds, fire supervisors report the aerial operations were successful throughout the day.

The containment figure on the 121,500-acre blaze was reduced from 13% down to 9% as a result of the fire's growth.

Sunday, protection for structures and other property at risk will be the priority for firefighters. More resources will be redeployed to protect structures on the northern and eastern perimeters of the fire, including the Kartar, Nespelem, Owhi Lake, and Keller areas.

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Red flag conditions have been reduced with slightly cooler weather starting Sunday and expected through early this week. The improved conditions are hoped to make the conditions more manageable.

With the large scale and changing conditions, residents and property owners are encouraged to regularly check the Perimeter map and InciWeb links for updated information regarding evacuations and closures.

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