The Little Giant Fire grew by several thousand acres on Saturday and was estimated at just over 19,000 acres on Sunday morning.

(SEE THE ACTIVE EVACUATION MAP BELOW.)

The California Incident Management Team 2 assigned to the fire reported 0% containment on the fire that was lightning-sparked on July 15th.

The fire is burning 22 miles NW of Leavenworth, WA, on the Wenatchee River and Entiat-Chelan Ranger Districts of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Nearly two dozen structures are threatened, but no buildings were destroyed as of Sunday.

182 personnel are assigned, including 1 hand crew, a dozer, 5 engines, and 4 water tenders. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue, Washington DNR, and the Complex Incident Management Team have requested additional firefighters, equipment, and aircraft resources. Some additional resources arrived Saturday, and more arrivals are expected over the next several days.

FIRE ACTIVITY:

Northeast flank

On Saturday, fire supervisors reported the fire was most active on the northeast flank towards Rampart Mountain, Garland Peak, and downslope into Garland Creek and Shepito Creek. A small spot fire south of Myrtle Lake is about ¼ mile from the Entiat River. The fire also spread east over Chikamin Ridge and the headwaters of Three Creek.

Southern Flank

The fire advanced south in the Chiwawa River valley from the headwaters of Raging Creek, including the Minnow Creek Trailhead, and to Chikamin Ridge, driven south and east by dry winds out of the northwest.

Western Flank

The Little Giant Fire has continued to move upslope on Chiwawa Ridge, where there is less vegetation and rock. The fire activity and intensity have moderated on the northwest corner, east of Chiwawa Ridge and directly south of Maple Creek, west of FS 6200 Road.

Operational Plan:

Sunday, crews will prioritize the south side of the fire. In the Entiat Valley, firefighters and dozers have constructed and are improving containment lines in the Tommy Creek area in the Entiat and preparing for another day of active fire behavior.

In the Chiwawa Valley, masticators are working along the Community Protection Line (FS6300) in Big Meadow Creek toward Twin Lakes and Chiwawa Ridge to prepare that area to hold the fire if necessary.

Structure defense continues in the Trinity Mine area.

The nearby Dirty Face Fire is 80% contained at 1 acre with no growth for several days, but hand crews will be working that fire’s edge again today.

Evacuations:

Level 2 fire restrictions are in effect for public lands in the forest. For the latest information on current evacuations, please visit Chelan County Emergency Management's Active Emergencies page for more information.

Closures:

The Chiwawa Road (FS 6200) above Chickamun Creek Rd (6210) and Phelps Creek Road (6211) are closed, as well as trails off the 6200 Road.