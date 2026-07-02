Suicidal Man Prompts Heavy Law Enforcement Response At Dry Falls Visitor Center Near Coulee City

Things have returned to normal at the Dry Falls Visitor Center near Coulee City, after police assisted a man who was experiencing a mental health crisis on Wednesday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the man, who is not a resident of Grant County, had been threatening suicide at the Visitor's Center, prompting a heavy police response.

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A Sheriff's Office detective spent over three hours communicating with the man to de-escalate the situation and deputies were eventually able to safely take him into custody for transfer to a mental health facility for crisis treatment.

No injuries were reported.

Sheriff's officials say they received numerous calls regarding the heavy law enforcement presence at the Visitor's Center and are issuing limited details about the incident to quell any public concerns while protecting the man's privacy.