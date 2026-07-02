The Chelan County Sheriff's Office released its 2025 annual report, highlighting the agency's accomplishments throughout the year.

Patrol Activity Declined Slightly in 2025

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The report said the office handled 12,959 service calls last year, which is down from 13,734 in 2024. Patrol deputies conducted 275 DUI stops, arrested 846 adults, and issued 2,008 traffic citations. Detectives investigated 120 cases, including 21 deaths, 59 sex crimes, two homicide investigations, and one officer-involved shooting investigation.

Major Criminal Investigations Included the Travis Decker Case

Of the death investigations, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office investigated two homicides, including the Travis Decker case, who was accused of murdering his three daughters. The search for Decker led deputies on a month-long manhunt. Investigators found Decker's remains near the Icicle River Campground near Leavenworth. The report said it was the largest manhunt in Washington State history.

Wildfires and Flooding Tested Emergency Management

The Emergency Management division oversaw three major fires in Chelan County, including the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, Labor Mountain Fire, and Apple Acres Fire. Officials say over 96,000 acres burned in 2025. Emergency Management also guided the county through the atmospheric river in December that brought more than four inches of rain within 48 hours in December, severely impacting Stehekin, Holden Village, Cashmere, Dryden, Peshastin, Leavenworth, and Lake Wenatchee.

"This past year brought significant challenges to our county, but it also highlighted the resilience of our communities and the dedication of the men and women who serve," said Sheriff Mike Morrison. "Our commitment never changed: to serve all people fairly, professionally, and with dignity while protecting the constitutional rights of every individual."

Search and Rescue Teams Stayed Busy in the Enchantments

Search and Rescue teams remained busy, especially during the summer months. Of 58 total calls for search and rescue, 32 were in the Enchantments. There were five fatality searches the Search and Rescue team assisted with.

Behavioral Health and Drug Task Force Continued Expanding Response

The Sheriff's Office Behavioral Health Unit assisted with 5,841 calls in 2025. The Behavioral Health Unit co-responds with law enforcement to provide immediate crisis assistance in the field. The report said over 5,000 calls had successful outcomes.

The Columbia River Drug Task Force, which includes the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and East Wenatchee Police Department, investigated 88 cases and arrested 88 people.

Investigators also seized over 3,200 cannabis plants, nearly 900 grams of fentanyl powder, over 1,500 fentanyl pills, over 100 grams of cocaine, 1,600 grams of meth, and over $112,000 in cash.