A second suspect wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Othello has been arrested in Pasco.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Angel Nathaniel Alvarez, 22, was located and taken into custody in Pasco, Washington. He was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Alvarez's arrest follows the Tuesday arrest of Gustavo Junior Pineda-Feliciano, 18, who was also booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the arrests stem from an ongoing investigation into a drive-by shooting that occurred during the weekend of July 10. Investigators executed high-risk search warrants at two residences in the Edson Tracks area of Othello as part of the investigation.

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The operation was conducted with assistance from the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team.

Pineda-Feliciano was located near his residence in the Edson Tracks area and taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff's office.

Alvarez was later located in Pasco.

The sheriff's office said both suspects are now in custody, but the investigation remains active. Detectives continue to gather evidence and follow up on leads, and additional charges or arrests may be possible as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office thanked the Pasco Police Department and other law enforcement partners for their assistance in locating Alvarez. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 509-659-1122 or Crimetips@co.adams.wa.gov. Anonymous tips are accepted.