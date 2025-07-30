Police in Adams County arrested a man suspected of stabbing his partner and stealing her car during a domestic dispute south of Othello Tuesday evening.

Deputies Respond to Domestic Violence Call

Adams County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the 700 block of South Thacker Rd at approximately 7:23 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies located a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, believed to be the result of a domestic violence dispute between the victim and her partner, 36-year-old Gilberto Valdovinos-Medina, who allegedly fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Deputies teamed up with Grant County Sheriff's Office and Moses Lake Police Department to locate Valdovinos-Medina and took him into custody. Deputies transported him to Adams County Jail, where he faces charges of First Degree Assault, Felony Harassment, and First Degree Robbery.

The Washington Association of Police Chiefs and Sheriffs said about 42 percent of domestic violence incidents involved assault in 2024. Of over 65,000 total domestic violence incidents last year, 69 percent of victims were women.