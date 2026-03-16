Two 17-year-old Warden boys were arrested Saturday night after a Warden resident reported seeing occupants of a vehicle pointing a gun with a laser attachment at them.

How the Investigation Began

READ MORE: Fatal Crash on US 97A Near Entiat

According to the Warden Police Department, it happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 300 block of West 5th Street. An officer located a matching vehicle at Volunteer Park and identified both the driver and passenger.

What Police Found in the Vehicle

Police say the owner of the car gave consent to search the vehicle and investigators found a loaded pistol without a serial number in the vehicle, equipped with a laser.

Charges Filed Against the Suspects

Officers took the two suspects into custody and booked them in the Grant County Juvenile Justice Center for Second Degree Assault, Criminal Harassment, and Second Degree Unlawful Possession.

What Is a Ghost Gun?

Guns without serial numbers are commonly referred to as "Ghost Guns," typically assembled from kits or individual parts rather than purchasing a fully manufactured weapon. Without serial numbers, these guns can be difficult for law enforcement to trace.

Agencies That Assisted in the Case

Warden police were assisted in the investigation by deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Moses Lake Police Department.