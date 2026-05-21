Puyallup Man Sentenced in Snoqualmie Pass Theft Case

Puyallup Man Sentenced in Snoqualmie Pass Theft Case

Chris Ryan

A Puyallup man will spend a year in jail for stealing a truck from a Snoqualmie Pass condo after its owner died from a fentanyl overdose in 2022.

Tyler Erb Sentenced in Kittitas County Court

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According to the Ellensburg Daily Record, Judge Chris Herion sentenced 36-year-old Tyler Erb in Kittitas County Superior Court Thursday after pleading guilty to motor vehicle theft and second-degree promotion of prostitution. Prosecutors dropped a controlled substance homicide charge.

Case Stems From 2022 Fentanyl Overdose Death

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The case stems from the 2022 death of 45-year-old Tom Matthias Lee, who was found dead inside his Snoqualmie Pass condo after a 911 call reporting an unresponsive man who had smoked fentanyl.

Investigators Say Truck Was Taken After Victim Died

Investigators say Erb drove co-defendant Ashlee Rene Chastain to Snoqualmie Pass and subsequently stole Lee's pickup truck. Chastain, who was with Lee at the time, received a four-year prison sentence last year for second-degree manslaughter.

Family Describes Emotional Impact During Sentencing

During Thursday's sentencing, members of Lee's family described the lasting impact of his death on his children and loved ones. Lee was a veteran, former medic in Antarctica, and a registered nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Rejects Recommended Sentence

Judge Chris Herion rejected a recommended nine months in jail and instead sentenced Erb to 12 months, saying the theft showed "a profound failure of basic human decency."

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Identity theft can happen so quickly, and potentially take so long to resolve. Keep an eye out for these 12 warning signs and maybe you can limit the damage done to your credit and your life.

Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

Filed Under: crime, Kittitas County
Categories: KPQ News

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