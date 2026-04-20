Number Of Measles Cases In Kittitas County Now Up To Five

Health officials in Kittitas County have confirmed another case of measles within their jurisdiction.

The Kittitas County Public Health Department says the latest infection brings the total number of measles cases in the county for 2026 to five, and comes on the heels of three other cases that were confirmed less than a week earlier.

The latest measles report was confirmed last week by health officials, who say the infected person is an adult with an "unknown vaccination status."

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The person is reportedly in isolation recovering from the illness, and officials say there appears to be no connection between the latest infection and any of the other four which have already been confirmed within the county.

The Health Department says the latest person to acquire the infection might have exposed the general public to the illness on April 11 at the Kittitas Valley Healthcare Emergency Department, including its exam and waiting rooms, between 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Health authorities are reminding the public that measles is highly contagious and is commonly spread through an infected person sharing food or drink, or coughing or sneezing, since the virus that causes the illness can linger in the air for up to two hours.

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a mild to moderate fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and sore throat. Then, after two to three days, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth on the inner lining of the cheek along with a worsening fever and a red or reddish-brown spotted rash beginning on the face and spreading elsewhere on the body.

Health experts say the best protection against measles is vaccination, and anyone who is uncertain if they are already vaccinated against the illness can find out online at MyIRMobile.