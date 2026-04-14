Measles Cases Surge To Four In Kittitas County As Health Officials Implore Vaccination

After announcing its first case of measles in 2026 just last week, health officials in Kittitas County are now reporting three more infections.

The Kittitas County Public Health Department says the latest measles cases are all in the same household, where the three infected individuals are currently quarantining.

Health officials say the trio has been at home since their respective illnesses began and they do not believe there has been any potential exposure to the general public.

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They add that its currently being investigated whether any of the three latest cases of the illness could be in any way connected to the first reported infection in the county from earlier this month.

The four cases in Kittitas County join 29 others which have been confirmed across Washington state so far this year, and 1,711 throughout the United States.

Health experts continue to warn the public that measles is extremely contagious and the virus which causes the illness can linger in just about any space for up to two hours after an infected person has been there.

Like most similar viruses, measles can make any person sick but can also present dangerous symptoms in children, pregnant women, and those who are immunocompromised or who have underlying health conditions.

Health officials say the best protection against measles is vaccination, and people can check their vaccination status through their local health department.