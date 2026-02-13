Police in Brewster responded to the high school after faculty received a report of a student possessing a gun, which turned out to be a toy.

Rapid Police Response at Brewster High

READ MORE: Two Injured in Three-Vehicle Accident in Quincy

Brewster Police Department Chief Marcos Ruiz said officers received the report at 11 a.m. and arrived in under five minutes. Officers made contact with a male juvenile and discovered that it was only a toy gun that was a flashlight.

Chief Ruiz Addresses School Safety Concerns

"Nobody was hurt, we were advised of the call, we responded within two minutes, and I had staff on hand knowing who and where this student was, and they took us directly to him," Chief Ruiz said. "Parents should be vigilant about what their kids are taking to school, because in this situation, the parents didn't know. The Brewster Police Department takes these types of calls very seriously, and until we determine there's no threat, that's when the de-escalation will happen."

Case Referred to Prosecutor

Ruiz said the case has been referred Okanogan County Prosecutor's Office for any pending charges, which are unclear at this time.