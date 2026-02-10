Brewster police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile male with gunshot wounds late Friday night.

Timeline of the Shooting

Chief Marcos Ruiz said it happened around 11:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 6 in the area of Ferry Ave. and S 3rd St. in Brewster. When police arrived, they located an unoccupied vehicle with its doors open after it had crashed into a fence.

While on scene, a witness told officers a male had been shot, while a nearby home was also shot, but nobody was injured inside the residence. Officers did not locate any suspects.

A private vehicle took the victim to Three Rivers Hospital, and he was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Police Search for Witnesses

Officers canvassed the surrounding neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance footage. Residents with exterior cameras who may have relevant recordings are encouraged to contact the Brewster Police Department.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 509-689-2331. Information can be shared anonymously.