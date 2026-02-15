A Renton man led police in Kittitas and Chelan counties on a chase with speeds exceeding 120 miles per hour last Wednesday.

Multi-County Pursuit Begins

According to the Ellensburg Daily Record, police in Chelan County told the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) that they were chasing a driver in a black sports car just before 9 p.m.

Police say the driver, 34-year-old James Newport, had a suspended license and reportedly had violent tendencies and was known to be dangerous.

Deputies from KCSO found Newport driving south on U.S. 97 near SR 970 and attempted to pull him over. Instead, Newport allegedly took off and led police on a chase at speeds about 60 mph over the limit.

Deputies Deploy Spike Strips on U.S. 97

During the chase, police say Newport crossed the center line and drove in the oncoming lane of traffic, including around blind corners, while trying to get away.

Deputies successfully deployed three spike strips, but Newport kept going, eventually driving onto the off-ramp to the Wenatchee Overpass the wrong way.

Crash Near Wenatchee Overpass

The chase ended when Newport crashed into a light pole near the overpass. He then fled on foot.

Charges Filed Against Suspect

Newport was arrested and booked into Kittitas County Jail. He faces charges of felony attempting to elude, unlawful imprisonment, reckless driving, obstructing law enforcement, and driving with a suspended license.