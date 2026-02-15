Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers announces he will retire at the end of his current term, which will open the county's top law enforcement position for election this November.

Myers Reflects on His Time in Office

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as your elected Sheriff," Myers said. "To the residents of Kittitas County: thank you for your trust."

Sheriff’s Office Prepares for Leadership Change

Myers said public safety in the county "remains strong" and that the Sheriff's Office is prepared for a smooth transition of leadership.

“Our agency is staffed by experienced professionals and supported by trusted local, state, and regional partners,” he said. “The Sheriff’s Office is prepared to undertake a smooth transition of leadership, and its commitment to responsive service and effective law enforcement will not change.”



What Happens Next in the November Election

Myers was first appointed as sheriff in October 2019 following the retirement of Gene Dana. Kittitas County voters affirmed Sheriff Myer's position in the subsequent general election and re-elected him in 2022.

The position will now open for potential candidates during the upcoming November elections.