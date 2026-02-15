Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers to Retire

Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers to Retire

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers announces he will retire at the end of his current term, which will open the county's top law enforcement position for election this November.

Myers Reflects on His Time in Office

READ MORE: Brewster Police Investigate Gun Report at School

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve as your elected Sheriff," Myers said. "To the residents of Kittitas County: thank you for your trust."

Sheriff’s Office Prepares for Leadership Change

Myers said public safety in the county "remains strong" and that the Sheriff's Office is prepared for a smooth transition of leadership.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

“Our agency is staffed by experienced professionals and supported by trusted local, state, and regional partners,” he said. “The Sheriff’s Office is prepared to undertake a smooth transition of leadership, and its commitment to responsive service and effective law enforcement will not change.”

What Happens Next in the November Election

Myers was first appointed as sheriff in October 2019 following the retirement of Gene Dana. Kittitas County voters affirmed Sheriff Myer's position in the subsequent general election and re-elected him in 2022.

The position will now open for potential candidates during the upcoming November elections.

Missing Persons in Washington State

The gallery of persons currently listed as missing on the MUPU list in Washington State. Each picture contains the missing person's name, when they went missing, and which law enforcement agency to contact if you know something that could help.

Gallery Credit: Brian Stephenson

Filed Under: Kittitas County Sheriff's Office
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ