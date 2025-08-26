56-year-old Richie Davis of Yakima—wanted on DUI warrants out of Chelan County—is facing new charges after authorities say he sprayed lighter fluid on a Kittitas County detective and briefly caught fire before fleeing in his van Sunday night.

The Kittitas Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Route 821 in the Yakima River Canyon. A detective approached Davis, who was parked in a van, and tried to get him to surrender. That’s when Davis allegedly sprayed the detective with lighter fluid.

Get our free mobile app

As Davis climbed into the driver’s seat, the detective deployed a Taser, which ignited the fluid on Davis’s clothing. Despite briefly catching fire, Davis drove away northbound toward Ellensburg.

Deputies, state troopers, and Ellensburg Police chased him. Spike strips and a PIT maneuver eventually stopped the van, and Davis was arrested without further incident. No injuries were reported.

Davis now faces new charges, including attempted murder and felony eluding, in addition to warrants for malicious mischief out of Union Gap and assault out of Spokane.