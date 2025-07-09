Kittitas County Sheriff's Office rescued a Seattle man from No Name Ridge near Snoqualmie Pass Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 text reading "HELP" at 11:39 a.m. Dispatchers communicated with the 51-year-old man who sent the text through broken cell signal. They learned he fell into a deep ravine while mountain biking on No Name Ridge near the north end of Little Kachess Lake.

The man suffered a debilitating leg injury, which resulted in serious bleeding.

As deputies began mobilizing, dispatchers guided the man to create a tourniquet to slow his bleeding using the straps of his bicycle helmet.

When they arrived, deputies requested an airlift, and the King County Sheriff's Office responded. The helicopter hoisted the man to safety and flew him to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Initial assesments of the scene show the man fell as far as 500 feet down the ravine.