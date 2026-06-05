Police in Kittitas County identified a suspect in a series of vehicle and firearm thefts, which resulted in a pursuit last weekend.

Suspect Identified Following May 30 Pursuit

READ MORE: One Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit in Kittitas County

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said investigators are searching for 20-year-old Jose Cortez Aguayo after a May 30 pursuit involving a stolen vehicle resulted in the arrest of 22-year-old Elinta Lorenzo Miller.

Description Released to Public

Cortez Aguayo is approximately 6'2" tall, 200 pounds, has long brown hair, brown eyes, a beard, and a visible neck tattoo reading "OTB."

Multiple Criminal Investigations Cited

Police say Cortez Aguayo is an active gang member, wanted for investigation of motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen firearms, eluding, obstructing, and resisting arrest.

He is also wanted in connection with multiple cases in King County, and authorities say he may be armed.

How to Report Information

Officials say to call 911 immediately if you see Cortez Aguayo and do not attempt to approach him.

Anyone with information about this case should contact KittCom at 509-925-8534 and provide information to Deputy RJ Johnston.