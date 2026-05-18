Kittitas Deputies Seek Help Identifying Vehicle Theft Suspects

Police in Kittitas County are asking for the public’s help identifying two men connected to vehicle thefts reported last Wednesday.

Deputies Investigating Stolen BMW Near Easton

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The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said the two men were seen at a North Bend gas station in a Hyundai later found abandoned near Easton. They are suspected of stealing a white BMW 328 during the early morning hours of May 13.

Abandoned Hyundai Found Near Easton

Police say the suspects attempted to use credit cards left inside the BMW shortly after it was stolen, first at Snoqualmie Pass, and then in North Bend, where surveillance footage shows a man in a sweatshirt with a larger build, about 5'10", with visible but indistinct hand tattoos. The second man is dark-skinned, about 6' tall, with long black hair and a beard.

Investigators say evidence found in the Hyundai suggests one of the men may have ties to Grays Harbor County, but deputies have not learned his name.

Investigators Searching for Additional Leads

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office at 509-925-8534 and ask for Deputy RJ Johnston, referencing case number S26-06748.