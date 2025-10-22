Two stranded hikers in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness were rescued over the weekend.

Lost and Cold in the Mountains

Get our free mobile app

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said its Search and Rescue team coordinated with King County Search and Rescue around 11 a.m. Sunday to search for two hikers reporting they were lost, wet, and cold with no shelter except for a blue plastic tarp along the Peggy's Pond Trail.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Kittitas County Sheriff's Office loading...

Search Teams Brave Snowy Conditions

The rescue team hiked five miles through snowy conditions and found the hikers uninjured, perched on a mountainside. Teams assisted the pair off the slope and out of the wilderness.

A Reminder to Be Prepared

The Sheriff's Office reminds everyone mountain conditions can change fast. If you're going for a hike, you should be prepared and plan for how you'll stay warm and dry if your trip takes longer than expected.

Kittitas County Sheriff's Office Kittitas County Sheriff's Office loading...

Carry the Ten Essentials

Preparation includes carrying the ten essentials: Navigation, sun protection, insulation, illumination, first-aid supplies, fire, repair kit and tools, nutrition, hydration, and emergency shelter.