Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue is holding a Fundraising Banquet & Auction.

READ MORE: Chelan County SAR Rescues Injured Hiker

Fundraiser Aims to Support Local Rescue Missions

Secretary of the Chelan County Voluntary Search & Rescue Board Dan Garrison said the banquet is one of its main fundraisers this year.

Get our free mobile app

"We don't receive funding from anything except for what we are able to get through donation," Garrison said. "We do report to the Sheriff's Office, so whenever they need assistance in looking for somebody or helping an injured hiker or hunter, things like that, they'll give us a call to dispatch our resources."

Community Donations Fuel Search and Rescue Operations

Garrison said the Board is still searching for items to auction off in live and silent formats, but they've made good progress so far.

"We've collected about $15,000 items worth of merchandise," Garrison said. "It ranges anywhere from hotel stays in Leavenworth... we have lots of gift certificates, cases of wine, "Hooked on Toys" set us up with fishing poles and reels, we even have a few fishing expeditions up for auction as well."

What to Expect at the Banquet and Auction

Burch Mountain BBQ will cater dinner, featuring brisket, pulled pork, Southern potato salad, and BBQ baked beans. Beverages will also be available. There will be live background music playing as well.

How to Get Tickets for the Fundraiser

Tickets are $55 a person, or $440 for a full table of eight guests. All funds raised go towards the Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue missions.

The banquet is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14 at Pybus Market. Tickets are available at ccvsar.schoolauction.net.