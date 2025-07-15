Chelan County Search and Rescue teams saved an injured hiker from Sinister Peak Monday.

How the SOS Was Triggered

Chelan County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call at approximately 1:38 p.m. after a Garmin inReach activation near the Chickamin Glacier north of Glacier Peak.

The message from the device showed a man, 31-year-old Ryan Polkinghorn, suffered a broken ankle after falling near the peak. Polkinghorn hiked alone, and the message came from a group of people who attempted to help him. They found Polkinghorn had head, neck, and shoulder injuries and showed signs of early hypothermia.

Naval Air Station Joins Rescue

Deputies requested a hoist-capable helicopter, and personnel from the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island accepted the mission. The helicopter crew lowered medical personnel and provided on-site care before flying him to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

The Sheriff's Office thanks the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island team for their response.