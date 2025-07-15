Garmin SOS Leads to Dramatic Mountain Rescue in Chelan County

Garmin SOS Leads to Dramatic Mountain Rescue in Chelan County

Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Chelan County Search and Rescue teams saved an injured hiker from Sinister Peak Monday.

How the SOS Was Triggered

Chelan County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call at approximately 1:38 p.m. after a Garmin inReach activation near the Chickamin Glacier north of Glacier Peak.

The message from the device showed a man, 31-year-old Ryan Polkinghorn, suffered a broken ankle after falling near the peak. Polkinghorn hiked alone, and the message came from a group of people who attempted to help him. They found Polkinghorn had head, neck, and shoulder injuries and showed signs of early hypothermia.

Naval Air Station Joins Rescue

Deputies requested a hoist-capable helicopter, and personnel from the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island accepted the mission. The helicopter crew lowered medical personnel and provided on-site care before flying him to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

The Sheriff's Office thanks the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island team for their response.

