Two dogs were rescued in Ellensburg last Wednesday after police received reports of neglect.

How Deputies Discovered the Situation

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The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said deputies contacted the reporting party, gathered information about concerns, and observed two dogs whose condition raised "serious concern" for their welfare.

Condition of the Dogs at the Scene

Deputies say they also found the dogs confined without access to water at the time of contact. The deputies spoke with the owner, reviewed information regarding the care of the canines and their medical history, and consulted with local veterinary providers.

Steps Taken by Investigators

Deputies obtained a search warrant based on observations and consultations, seizing both dogs and transporting them to a local vet clinic for care.

Staff at the clinic determined the dogs were malnourished and in need of medical treatment.

Sheriff's officials say they are grateful to report that both animals are safe and receiving ongoing care.

Status of the Investigation

While there have not been criminal charges filed, the case remains under active investigation.