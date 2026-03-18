Firefighters in Moses Lake quickly contained a residential structure fire Tuesday afternoon, limiting damage and preventing any injuries.

How the Fire Was Reported

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According to the Moses Lake Fire Department, crews from Stations 1 and 2 were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ivy Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. after reports of a structure fire.

What Firefighters Found on Arrival

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When firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from both the front door and the eaves of the home, indicating an active fire inside the residence.

How Crews Contained the Fire

Crews made entry and were able to quickly locate the source of the fire within the house. Firefighters extinguished the flames in the room of origin before the fire could extend to other parts of the structure.

Officials say that rapid response and aggressive interior attack played a key role in keeping the fire from spreading further and causing more extensive damage.

Cause of the Fire Determined

Investigators later determined the fire originated in the kitchen and ruled it accidental in nature. No injuries were reported among occupants or responding firefighters.

Damage Estimates and Outcome

While the home did sustain notable damage, authorities estimate losses to be between $50,000 and $100,000.

Despite that, officials say the outcome could have been significantly worse if the fire had not been contained as quickly as it was.

The incident serves as a reminder of how quickly residential fires can develop and the importance of prompt emergency response.