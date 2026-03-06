As part of an ongoing investigation in the Moses Lake area, two Moses Lake men were arrested Thursday following a police operation that included a vehicle pursuit, a K-9 track and a drone search in the Upper Basin Homes neighborhood.

The Moses Lake Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit located 23-year-old Julian Cardenas in the area of Daniel and Gary streets. Investigators say Cardenas fled in a vehicle, leading officers on a short pursuit before abandoning the vehicle near Lybbert Drive and running into an unlocked home, where he allegedly stole a phone before fleeing on foot.

A Grant County K-9 unit and a drone were deployed to track Cardenas through nearby yards. Officers eventually located and arrested him without incident. No injuries were reported.

Get our free mobile app

During the search, residents reported finding items Cardenas allegedly discarded while fleeing, including a firearm. Police recovered the evidence with the help of community members.

The investigation also led officers to execute a search warrant at a home near Daniel and Gary streets, where they found drugs and additional firearms. A second suspect, 24-year-old Robert Reasonable, was arrested at the residence.

Both men were transported to Spokane to face federal drug charges. Authorities say additional burglary and theft charges related to the incident will be filed in Grant County.

Police thanked residents in the Upper Basin Homes area who provided information that helped locate evidence and identify the suspect’s location. The investigation remains ongoing.