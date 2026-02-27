ATF, Moses Lake Police Seize Meth and Firearms in Major Raid

Multiple search warrants were served across Central Washington on Thursday as part of a joint investigation involving the Moses Lake Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Authorities say warrants were carried out in several locations, including the Knolls Vista neighborhood in Moses Lake. The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team and ATF Special Response Team assisted with serving warrants and taking suspects into custody.

Investigators say a total of 13 state and federal warrants were served during the operation. Officers seized six firearms and about two-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine.

Officials say additional arrest warrants are expected as the investigation continues.

Due to the ongoing nature of the case, authorities say no further details are being released at this time.

