Five Injured When Teen Runs Stop Sign, Crashes Into Moses Lake Transit Bus

Five people are recovering from minor injuries after a teenager crashed his vehicle into a bus in Moses Lake on Tuesday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it began when deputies were investigating a minor fender bender at Patton Boulevard and Loring Drive at around 7 p.m. and 18-year-old Diego Olivares ran a stop sign and crashed his pickup truck into the side of a Grant Transit Authority bus.

The driver of the bus and four of its passengers sustained minor injuries in the collision and were transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment, while Olivares emerged unscathed.

The multitude of crashes snarled traffic in the Larson Community of Moses Lake for several hours while investigators worked the scene and crews removed the wreckage.

Sheriff's officials say Oliveras was issued a traffic citation for failing to obey the sign, but no charges will be filed against him.