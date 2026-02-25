16-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Allegedly Running Over Teen In Wenatchee Parking Lot

A teenage boy is in police custody following an incident that injured another teenage boy in the parking lot of a Wenatchee supermarket on Tuesday evening.

The Wenatchee Police Department says it happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Wenatchee Avenue when the 16-year-old male was run over by a car driven by another 16-year-old male.

"All indications are that the victim was riding on the hood of the car as it was driving around the parking lot," says Sgt. Erik Bakke. "They hit a speed bump, and that's when the victim fell off the hood off the car and got run over."

Get our free mobile app

The victim was reportedly stuck underneath the vehicle for a brief amount of time after being run over by its front wheels before the driver proceeded to run him over with the car's rear wheels.

He received treatment from emergency responders at the scene prior to being transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for further evaluation and treatment. Police say they don't have any specific information related to the nature or severity of the victim's injuries.

Bakke says after hitting the victim, the driver then fled the scene but his vehicle was identified by witnesses and he was found at his residence in the Wenatchee area a short time later and arrested. Bakke added that the boy's vehicle was also seized as evidence in advance of the servicing of a search warrant.

The unidentified driver was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on charges of felony hit-and-run and vehicular assault.