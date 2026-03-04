Missing Woman Found Dead In Backyard Of Sprague Home

A woman who'd been missing since last week in Lincoln County has been found dead.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the body of 26-year-old Aspen Jada Valdez was found in the backyard of a residence in the town of Sprague.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say the home's owner called 9-1-1 to report the discovery at around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, only hours after the Sheriff's Office had released a missing persons report regarding Valdez.

Investigators say she was last seen along State Route 23 in Sprague last Thursday, Feb. 26, after reportedly demanding to be let out of her family's vehicle so she could make her way to Spokane.

Detectives say her family had been on their way to Yakima from the town of St. John when Valdez exited the vehicle.

Sheriff's officials did not indicate how Valdez might have died nor if foul play is suspected.

Her body is now in the care of the Lincoln County Coroner's Office pending an autopsy by the Spokane County Medical Examiner to determine her exact cause and manner of death.