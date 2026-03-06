A Moses Lake man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for repeated drug trafficking, followed by 10 years of supervised release, U.S. prosecutors announced Thursday.

55-year-old Gregory Wilson of Moses Lake had previously served time for selling large quantities of methamphetamine but was released early under a compassionate release motion, despite objections from federal prosecutors. Court records show Wilson assured the court he had reformed and wanted to live with his elderly parents and minor child. His term of supervised release was also terminated early over federal objections.

Within 6-months of the early termination, Moses Lake police received information that Wilson had returned to significant drug trafficking. A state investigation in 2023 led to a controlled methamphetamine buy from Wilson and a search of his Moses Lake-area home. He was arrested on state charges and later released on bond.

Federal investigators later confirmed Wilson continued trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl, including transporting drugs from Yakima to Moses Lake. Based on evidence from state and federal investigations, he was indicted for trafficking activities from 2023 to 2025.