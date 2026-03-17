Methow Valley Nonprofits Receive $289K in Grants

Methow Valley Nonprofits Receive $289K in Grants

Community Foundation of North Central Washington

Nearly two dozen nonprofits across the Methow Valley are getting a major boost.

How the Methow Valley Fund Began

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The Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Methow Valley Fund volunteers have awarded $289,000 in grants, supporting organizations that serve everything from education and housing to arts, recreation, and emergency services.

Total Impact of Grant Funding

The Methow Valley Fund and Endowment Fund were originally established in 2006 with an anonymous $20,000 donation and a matching $20,000 contribution to support local charitable organizations. Since then, the fund has awarded more than $2.2 million in grants across the Methow Valley.

“Having been an advisor to the Methow Valley Fund for over a decade, it has been very rewarding to see the growth of all nonprofits here in the valley," said advisory board member Jay Lucas.

Changes to the Application Process

Recent changes to the program have also made funding more accessible, eliminating the previous one-year waiting period between applications and allowing eligible organizations to apply annually.

👉 Scroll down to see the full list of organizations receiving funding

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Full List of Methow Valley Fund Grant Recipients

$25,000 Grant Recipients

  • Aero Methow Rescue Service

  • Jamie’s Place

  • Little Star School

  • Methow Conservancy

  • Room One

  • TwispWorks Foundation

$10,000 Grant Recipients

  • Classroom in Bloom

  • Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance Methow Chapter

  • Methow Arts Alliance

  • Methow At Home

  • Methow Housing Trust

  • Methow Recycles

  • Methow Valley Community Center

  • Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation

  • Methow Valley Trails Collaborative

  • Public School Funding Alliance

  • Winthrop Rink

$5,000 Grant Recipients

  • Methow Pride

  • Methow Valley Interpretive Center

  • Shafer Historical Museum

  • The Merc Playhouse

  • Twisp Valley Grange

$2,000 Grant Recipients

  • Methow Community Club

  • mətx̌ʷu/Methow Descendants

How to Support the Fund

The Methow Valley Fund continues to play a key role in supporting nonprofit organizations and strengthening the local community through sustained investment.

The celebration event is 4 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at TwispWorks.

For more information about the Methow Valley Fund or to learn how to contribute, visit cfncw.org/methowvalleyfund.

Filed Under: community foundation of north central washington, nonprofit
Categories: KPQ News

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