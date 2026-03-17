Methow Valley Nonprofits Receive $289K in Grants
Nearly two dozen nonprofits across the Methow Valley are getting a major boost.
How the Methow Valley Fund Began
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The Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Methow Valley Fund volunteers have awarded $289,000 in grants, supporting organizations that serve everything from education and housing to arts, recreation, and emergency services.
Total Impact of Grant Funding
The Methow Valley Fund and Endowment Fund were originally established in 2006 with an anonymous $20,000 donation and a matching $20,000 contribution to support local charitable organizations. Since then, the fund has awarded more than $2.2 million in grants across the Methow Valley.
“Having been an advisor to the Methow Valley Fund for over a decade, it has been very rewarding to see the growth of all nonprofits here in the valley," said advisory board member Jay Lucas.
Changes to the Application Process
Recent changes to the program have also made funding more accessible, eliminating the previous one-year waiting period between applications and allowing eligible organizations to apply annually.
👉 Scroll down to see the full list of organizations receiving funding
Full List of Methow Valley Fund Grant Recipients
$25,000 Grant Recipients
Aero Methow Rescue Service
Jamie’s Place
Little Star School
Methow Conservancy
Room One
TwispWorks Foundation
$10,000 Grant Recipients
Classroom in Bloom
Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance Methow Chapter
Methow Arts Alliance
Methow At Home
Methow Housing Trust
Methow Recycles
Methow Valley Community Center
Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation
Methow Valley Trails Collaborative
Public School Funding Alliance
Winthrop Rink
$5,000 Grant Recipients
Methow Pride
Methow Valley Interpretive Center
Shafer Historical Museum
The Merc Playhouse
Twisp Valley Grange
$2,000 Grant Recipients
Methow Community Club
mətx̌ʷu/Methow Descendants
How to Support the Fund
The Methow Valley Fund continues to play a key role in supporting nonprofit organizations and strengthening the local community through sustained investment.
The celebration event is 4 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at TwispWorks.
For more information about the Methow Valley Fund or to learn how to contribute, visit cfncw.org/methowvalleyfund.