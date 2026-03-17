Nearly two dozen nonprofits across the Methow Valley are getting a major boost.

How the Methow Valley Fund Began

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The Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Methow Valley Fund volunteers have awarded $289,000 in grants, supporting organizations that serve everything from education and housing to arts, recreation, and emergency services.

Total Impact of Grant Funding

The Methow Valley Fund and Endowment Fund were originally established in 2006 with an anonymous $20,000 donation and a matching $20,000 contribution to support local charitable organizations. Since then, the fund has awarded more than $2.2 million in grants across the Methow Valley.

“Having been an advisor to the Methow Valley Fund for over a decade, it has been very rewarding to see the growth of all nonprofits here in the valley," said advisory board member Jay Lucas.

Changes to the Application Process

Recent changes to the program have also made funding more accessible, eliminating the previous one-year waiting period between applications and allowing eligible organizations to apply annually.

👉 Scroll down to see the full list of organizations receiving funding

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Full List of Methow Valley Fund Grant Recipients

$25,000 Grant Recipients

Aero Methow Rescue Service

Jamie’s Place

Little Star School

Methow Conservancy

Room One

TwispWorks Foundation

$10,000 Grant Recipients

Classroom in Bloom

Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance Methow Chapter

Methow Arts Alliance

Methow At Home

Methow Housing Trust

Methow Recycles

Methow Valley Community Center

Methow Valley Nordic Ski Education Foundation

Methow Valley Trails Collaborative

Public School Funding Alliance

Winthrop Rink

$5,000 Grant Recipients

Methow Pride

Methow Valley Interpretive Center

Shafer Historical Museum

The Merc Playhouse

Twisp Valley Grange

$2,000 Grant Recipients

Methow Community Club

mətx̌ʷu/Methow Descendants

How to Support the Fund

The Methow Valley Fund continues to play a key role in supporting nonprofit organizations and strengthening the local community through sustained investment.

The celebration event is 4 p.m. Thursday, March 26 at TwispWorks.

For more information about the Methow Valley Fund or to learn how to contribute, visit cfncw.org/methowvalleyfund.