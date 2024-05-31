Confluence Health Partnering To Offer Grants For Local Causes

Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group are partnering to provide grant money for local causes.

The hospital and medical group will start accepting applications Saturday and will award up to half a million dollars each year.

The grants will be focused on health and wellness, education, or arts and culture.

The fund will look to award grants that benefit the local community or have an economic impact.

In addition, grants promoting education will have a special focus on applications for events that target math and science education.

While there is no set number of grants given each year, each grant awarded will range between a minimum of $1,000 to a maximum of $15,000 per grant.

“As an organization with a mission to be local care by and for our community, investing in this special place through these grants is just one of the ways we can help contribute to all those groups that make this region so great,” said Confluence Health CEO Dr. Andrew Jones. “We’re extremely proud of all the benefits this funding can bring to so many deserving groups.”

The money from Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group will be managed by the Community Foundation of North Central Washington and the grants will be distributed within the Community Foundation's footprint of Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties.

To be eligible, applicants must be either a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, a public agency, or a public-school serving students in the four-county area.

Grants can be submitted starting Saturday June 1 with an application deadline of July 31 of this year.

Wenatchee Valley Medical Group (WVMG) is the largest physician group affiliated with Confluence Health.