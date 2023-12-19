Confluence Health Names New Chief Medical Officer

Confluence Health has a new chief medical officer (CMO).

Today (Tuesday, Dec. 19), the health care provider announced Dr. James Murray has been confirmed by its board of directors to fill the position.

Murray has been serving as the interim CMO at Confluence since July.

"This is a very important position within the healthcare system," says Confluence spokesperson, Adam McDonald. "It works to ensure that Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group are delivering safe and effective healthcare according to the organization's mission to provide local care by and for our community."

McDonald adds that Murray brings a wealth of local experience into position.

"Dr. Murray has been a part of Confluence Health, or what actually became Confluence Health, since 2005 as a hospitalist. We're really excited to have him onboard and we know that his years of leadership experience and the respect that he's earned among his colleagues will make him an excellent CMO."

Murray is a board certified physician in internal medicine who earned his medical degree from Loyola University in Chicago.

He most recently served as the medical director for inpatient medicine and the core medical director for specialty and ancillary medicine for Confluence Health.

Get our free mobile app