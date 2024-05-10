East Wenatchee Doctor Awarded For Boosting Child Vaccinations

A Confluence Health East Wenatchee pediatrician is being credited with boosting the vaccination rate of children in the area.

Dr. Doug Eisert is being cited for improving the vaccination rates of children significantly at Confluence Health in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.

According to the Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (WCAAP), Dr. Eisert has stood out for his leadership in raising vaccinations for children and adolescents by 24% at Confluence Health in Wenatchee and 15% at Confluence Health in East Wenatchee, impacting 6,215 patients.

The group says Dr. Eisert’s leadership and work with teams at the two Wenatchee area clinics made a significant impact on the health of Hispanic children, improving their vaccination rates by 27.5%.

In his work on increasing HPV vaccination for 9 and 10 year olds, Dr. Eisert helped the clinics improve vaccination coverage by 31%, impacting 1,252 patients at both clinics.

.

"Dr. Eisert is a true champion for Wenatchee Valley children and youth, improving public health and health for future generations,” said Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics executive director Sarah Rafton.

Dr. Eisert said his success is based on a group effort. “We worked with several vaccine interest groups and tracked our successes and opportunities in making progress with increasing the vaccination rates of our patients," said Dr. Eisert.

The Leah Layne Memorial Health Leadership Award is named after the late Leah Layne, a long-time campaigner and activist for rural health.

“Dr. Eisert stands out to me as exemplar of WCAAP and our members – working every day to inspire and support his teammates in clinic to improve child and teen health, and public health,” said Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics executive director Sarah Rafton.