Wenatchee Pride Festival 2023

The 2023 Wenatchee Pride Festival is just around the corner! Mark your calendar!

Saturday June 3rd, 2023

11am-9pm

Memorial Park - 2 S. Chelan Ave, Wenatchee WA 98801

Different activities include the Youth area, Live music, and a Beer garden!

Connecting families and friends of LGBTQIA2S+ and coming together to celebrate as one.

Vendors will be on site and will be open until 7pm in Memorial Park.

Looking to Volunteer for the Festival? Click Here.

Looking to Donate to Wenatchee Pride Fest? Click Here.

Gear up with Merch! Click Here.

Wenatchee Pride works toward a future without discrimination where all people have equal rights under the law. We do this by creating and supporting events that inspire, educate, and celebrate our diverse community.

- Wenatchee Pride Statement via Website.

Come and bring your friends and family to the 2023 Wenatchee Pride Festival!

Celebrate as one and enjoy with all! This is a time to dance, laugh and be merry! Meet new people and enjoy some amazing food as well!

Unfortunately, Pets are NOT allowed on the Memorial Park grounds. Service Pets are, welcome.

Future Wenatchee Pride events include:

Friday August 26th, 2023 - Teen Night at the Time Capsule

LBGTQIA2S+ Teen Night | Facebook

Sunday June 25th, The 2023 Big Gay Float down the Wenatchee River

Bilingual Walks - Various dates and locations, see below.

Do not miss out on these awesome events and activities all while celebrate being YOU!

Enjoy the 2023 Wenatchee Pride Festival and the Seasons of Love!

Presented by Confluence Health and Wenatchee Pride.

See you Saturday June 3rd!

For more information:

Wenatchee Pride

