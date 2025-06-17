Confluence Health hires a new Chief Financial Officer.

Get our free mobile app

Confluence says Janette Townsend will take on the new role after serving as the vice president of finance for Marshfield Clinic Health System in Wisconsin. She has over 25 years in financial positions within the healthcare industry.

“Confluence Health is proud to welcome Janette Townsend to our organization as our new CFO,” remarked Dr. Andrew Jones, chief executive officer of Confluence Health. “With her extensive and varied experience in the world of nonprofit healthcare finance, in particular in working to serve rural communities, we look forward to her collaborative approach to bring effective and creative solutions toward our efforts to provide outstanding care to the residents of North Central Washington.”

Townsend enjoys concerts and relaxing with a good book. In her work, Townsend wants to work to build effective relationships to further the organizations strategic goals.