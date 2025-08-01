Confluence Health introduces the next generation of a surgical robot to its operating room.

Get our free mobile app

Confluence Health Expands Robotic Surgery Capabilities

Confluence began using the new da Vinci 5 surgical system at Confluence Health Hospital Central this week. It joins the da Vinci Xi surgical robot, which celebrated its 2000th robotic surgery last year.

Confluence Health Confluence Health loading...

“Confluence Health is one of the first to begin using the new da Vinci 5 robotic platform in its surgeries, reinforcing our commitment to being at the forefront of healthcare technology to give better outcomes to our patients, right here in North Central Washington,” said general surgeon Dr. Catherine Straub. “In 2024, Confluence Health performed 553 robotic surgery procedures, and this amount has been increasing each year since we began collecting data on this in 2019."

Advanced Features Improve Precision and Surgeon Comfort

Trials show the new technology allowed surgeons to deliver up to 43 percent less force on tissue. It also highlights a realistic 3D vision system and a force feedback feature, which allows surgeons to feel the pressure they apply in real time.

Confluence Health Confluence Health loading...

“This new system console is much easier for a surgeon to sit at for longer periods of time, reducing fatigue and, in the long run, also helping extend a surgeon’s career by taking less of a toll on their bodies through the ergonomic design,” explained Dr. Straub. “The surgeon and robot working together can also do more portions of a surgery, allowing us to take on more complex cases, along with safety measures built in that remove a lot of the difficulty in exchanging instruments to help staff feel more confident. I also love that we will soon be able to move the table the patient is resting on, along with the robot, making mid-surgery adjustments much easier.”

The new da Vinci 5 had its first surgergy Monday, July 28.