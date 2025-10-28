More than four dozen organizations across North Central Washington are receiving a total of $500,000 in new community health grants from Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group.

About the Community Health Partnership Fund

The 2025 Community Health Partnership Fund grants support projects that promote health, wellness, and address social factors affecting well-being in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties.

This year’s funding round drew a record $3.5 million in requests, reflecting growing demand for community-based health initiatives.

Grant Focus Areas: Health Access and Social Determinants

“We are proud to support organizations that are making a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors,” said Dr. Andrew Jones, CEO of Confluence Health. “These projects will serve our region for years to come.”

The fund, jointly supported by Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group and administered by the Confluence Health Foundation, aims to award up to $500,000 each year. The focus is on two main areas: direct health and wellness access, and the social determinants of health - issues such as food and housing security, early education, and economic stability.

“This year’s recipients exemplify the spirit of community-driven health and wellness work,” said Suzanne Carté-Cocroft, chief philanthropy officer for Confluence Health. “Their work reflects our shared mission to advance health and wellness through local partnerships.”

Highlights of the 2025 Recipient Organizations

Among the 50 grant recipients, four organizations each received $50,000: NCW Tech Alliance, Seattle Children’s Foundation, CAFE (Community for the Advancement of Family Education), and the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center.

NCW Tech Alliance will use the funding for its Confluence Access Navigator Network, which trains bilingual community navigators to improve digital health access in rural counties.

Seattle Children’s Foundation received support for its Wenatchee clinic expansion, which aims to increase access to specialized pediatric care.

CAFE secured funds for a new multi-purpose facility that will house educational, leadership, and literacy programs.

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center will use its grant for renovation and expansion to enhance STEM education and community accessibility.

Record Demand Reflects Growing Community Need

“Each year we look forward to seeing the unique and impactful ways these programs enhance the lives of North Central Washington residents,” said Dr. Jennifer Jorgensen, president of the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group.

The fund, formerly known as the Community Partnership Fund, was renamed the Community Health Partnership Fund earlier this year to better reflect its focus. It transitioned to direct management by the Confluence Health Foundation in May 2025.