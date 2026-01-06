Confluence Health announces it will build a new cancer center.

READ MORE: Washington Ground Beef Recall Over E. Coli Risk

Spokesperson Adam MacDonald said the project is budgeted at nearly $60 million and is in the schematic design phase after undergoing an initial feasibility study.

Why Confluence Health Says the Center Is Needed

CEO of Confluence Health Dr. Andrew Jones said the cancer center meets a real need in the community.

“This project will bring expert care close to home, unify our teams around each patient, and shape our services to meet the real needs of the community we serve,” Dr. Jones said. “It is our mission to provide local care, and having this state-of-the-art care close to where the patient calls home is what our families, neighbors, and future patients deserve.”

Confluence Health Confluence Health loading...

How the New Cancer Center Will Improve Care

The hospital said the new facility will greatly expand the space available for care, while also consolidating services into one location.

Radiation Oncology Physician Manager Dr. Nicolas Kummer said having this center will speed up the treatment process.

“It is important with cancer care to have a prompt, accurate diagnosis and then to move quickly into a treatment plan, coordinating all of these important moving parts to not only provide the best service to the patient, but to make sure care is timely,” said Dr. Nicolas Kummer, radiation oncology physician manager for Confluence Health. “By having local treatment options alongside where patients receive their diagnosis, and where they will then receive follow-up care, goes a long way to helping close this gap.”

Impact on Rural Washington Patients

The new cancer center will also bring a closer option for rural patients who previously had to drive hours to the nearest center.

“Cancer treatment often requires frequent visits; radiation therapy, for example, can be five times a week for several weeks,” explained Spencer Green, oncology service line director for Confluence Health. “For rural patients, this could potentially mean traveling two to four hours daily for a 20-minute session, which is exhausting and financially draining. ”

Construction begins in November with the first patient arriving in mid-2028.