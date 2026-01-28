Confluence Health officially opened its new Pre-Anesthesia Testing Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Confluence said it marks a major advancement in surgical preparation.

"The PAT Clinic provides patients with comprehensive medical evaluations and education before surgery, helping them understand expectations, address underlying health concerns, and reduce risks that can affect surgical outcomes,” said chief nursing officer Kelly Allen. “When a patient is preparing for an upcoming surgery, clinic nurses and medical providers conduct thorough assessments, preparing patients for safer, more successful procedures. This work with patients varies for each person’s needs but includes reviewing medical history, essential diagnostic tests, medications, and evaluating and reducing risk factors as much as possible.”

The hospital said improving health before surgery is critical since conditions such as uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, tobacco use, or weight-related concerns can negatively impact outcomes and recovery.

Common tests performed in the PAT Clinic include complete blood counts, urinalysis, complete medical profiles, X-rays, electrocardiograms. If a patient needs care or testing, the clinic works directly with providers to ensure follow-up is coordinated before the surgery date.

“This preparation not only minimizes delays or cancellations caused by unaddressed medical risks but also helps reduce anxiety for patients by getting them as prepared as possible for their surgery with all their questions answered and needs met,” Dittbrender said. “A PAT clinic also lowers preoperative admission time and helps to reduce the overall length of stay. These benefits support both patients and the health system.”

Confluence expects to have its first patient receive care by February 9.