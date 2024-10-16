Maria Dalzell, a Wenatchee-based physician assistant (PA) in the nephrology department at Confluence Health, has been named Rural PA of the Year.

This honor is bestowed upon a deserving PA at the Washington Academy of Physician Assistants (WAPA) Fall Conference, held annually in Spokane.

Nephrology is the study of kidneys and kidney functions. Chronic kidney disease, like so many ailments, is disproportionately likely to afflict racial minorities. But Dalzell seems hopeful that this stubborn reality is eradicable. In a press release she talks of her passion for diversity and equity in health outcomes.

The WAPA touts Dalzell's "profound impact and commitment to ensuring equitable health access for all individuals, regardless of geographic location."

It's not just a function of race; geography can also be a hindrance to good health. The rural-urban divide is all too real. But Dalzell is striving to "overcome the challenges inherent in delivering rural healthcare." Her work "extends beyond simple clinical excellence into community engagement, patient advocacy and initiatives that improve access to healthcare resources."

In her remarks at the Spokane gala, Dalzell effused about the support system available to her at Confluence. She described the nephrology department as personally and professionally nurturing. Most importantly, she said, Confluence serves a high-needs patient population. This makes her work that much more meaningful.

Per LinkedIn, Dalzell is an Issaquah native and graduate of Seattle University, where she earned a biology degree. She holds a Master's from - wait for it - Yale University.

Since 2020, Dalzell has been active in PAs in Color, which "inspires underrepresented people to consider becoming physician assistants by featuring diverse narratives in the field and the vital role PAs have in the healthcare system."