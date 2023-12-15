Confluence Health Makes Hire For New Executive Position

Confluence Health has announced the hiring of its first-ever chief ambulatory and clinic network officer.

Brian Barry was selected to fill the new position that Confluence spokesperson Adam McDonald says will be a part of the health care provider's executive ranks.

"This new position will serve as a member of our executive leadership team. That includes positions such as the chief executive officer, chief nursing officer, chief financial officer, and others. And the role will focus on outpatient service lines at Confluence Health."

McDonald adds that Barry has a lengthy career in healthcare leadership and comes to Confluence from another provider in Washington State.

"Mr. Barry joins Confluence Health having most recently served as the chief operating officer for MultiCare Medical Associates in Tacoma. He's served for over 22 years in healthcare leadership roles and really brings expansive and diverse experience to us. We're really excited to have him joining our team at Confluence Health."

In a press release, Barry said his goals will be focused on improving performance and quality standards at Confluence, as well as access to care.